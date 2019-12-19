Brinda Karat: CAA, NRC, NPR Are "Trishul Attack" On The Heart Of India

Amid sporadic protest against the new Citizenship Act across India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politbureau member Brinda Karat slammed the Centre for what she termed a "Trishul attack on the heart of India" by the "imposition" of CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR).

Speaking to Republic TV after her detention in Delhi, Brinda Karat said, "We did not court arrest at all. We were forcibly detained. This Modi-Shah government wants to suppress all kinds of dissent even if they are peaceful like ours. That shows they have no public support. Have you ever heard of national capital being locked down like this before? They locked down Kashmir. They have locked down the North East. They have locked down Karnataka and now they have locked down the national capital. Why? Because they do not have public support. This is a Trishul attack on the Heart of India. Modi-Shah's new Trishul. That trishul is CAA, NRC and National Population Register – all three together. That is the attack on the heart of India and we will continue to oppose this."

Imposition of Section 144 'illegal'

When asked about her defiance of Section 144 imposed by the police, Karat said that it was illegal to issue such prohibitory order and citizens have the right to agitate. "Section 144 was totally illegal to put. We protest under the rights given by the Indian Constitution, not by Shah-Modi manusriti. No, we will never accept that. It's a peaceful protest. Its protest against the trishul attack on the heart of India."

'Can't detain the whole population of India'

On her detention, Brinda said, "They just detained us after the arrest. They took me across to the Yamuna. It's so stupid. They can detain us to stop a demonstration but you can't detain the whole population of India." She further said that the Centre was trying to divert attention from the economic crisis India is facing and that people will not buy that.

Left leaders detained

CPI(M) leaders including general secretary Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday for staging protests against CAA. In a crackdown against protests over CAA, the government issued prohibitory orders in several parts of Delhi. However, defying Section 144, protesters in masses marched at Delhi's Red Fort. Delhi Police had denied permissions to the Left parties to hold protests in the national capital, citing law and order situation.

Despite the denial, Left parties held a joint march at Mandi House in central Delhi. Police have, however, denied permission to all these groups, even as they had applied for it. The CPI(M) in a tweet condemned the detention of the senior leaders of the party. According to the police, the permission for the protest march was denied due to law and order traffic issues. Thirteen metro stations around central Delhi have also been closed by the DMRC.

