Brinda Karat Slams RSS Chief Over 'Hindu Society' Remarks, Asks Him To 'read Constitution'

Taking on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his ‘Hindu society’ remark, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday slammed his definition of an Indian citizen. Maintaining that the Constitution of India clearly defined who an Indian citizen was, she requested Bhagwat to read the Constitution first before making such public statements. She alleged that the RSS chief did not believe in the Constitution and opined that his remarks were against the law of the land.

Brinda Karat remarked, “Who is Mohan Bhagwat to say who is Indian or not? We don’t care what he says. We care what the Constitution of India says. And the Constitution of India defines who an Indian is. The laws of India define who an Indian is. Not what Mr. Mohan Bhagwat says. And I would request Mr. Mohan Bhagwat- Kindly read the Constitution of India. Of course, he does not accept the Constitution of India. That’s a different story. But at least he should read it before making such public statements. He is a responsible person. How can he make a statement which is dead against the Constitution of India?”

Bhagwat's 'Hindu society' remarks

The current controversy was sparked off by Bhagwat's address at a gathering of RSS workers from Telangana on Wednesday. He stated that the Sangh considered the 130 crore population of India as ‘Hindu society’. Moreover, he contended that the people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of India and its heritage are Hindus. The RSS chief clarified that included individuals following different religions.

Bhagwat said, "...The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any is a Hindu... In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India are Hindu society.”

(With PTI inputs)

