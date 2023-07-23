Bring Back The Bodies: In Churachandpur, Protestors Plead For Centre's Help

Protests in Manipur entered day four on Sunday, July 23 and protestors are now asking the central government to help bring back the bodies of victims of the Churachandpur violence. Churachandpur witnessed violence on Saturday night as unidentified people set a school on fire in the northeastern state's Torbung village. Protests have been going on in Manipur since a video showing two women being paraded naked surfaced on social media.

Speaking to Republic, one protestor said, "“We want to take the bodies of the victims of Churachandpur violence back, but they (Manipur violence) are not allowing us. We would really like to request the Centre to help us in taking the bodies of our people back.”

Manipur has been gripped by violence since May 3. A fresh spate of violence was reported Saturday night when a group of people set a school ablaze at Torbung village on Saturday night. In the videos of the incident that have surfaced on social media, gunshots can be heard echoing through the village.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in an exclusive interview with Republic said the law-and-order situation is improving. He did, however, acknowledge that the situation in Churachandpur continues to remain tricky. "Law and order situation improving in Manipur now. In Imphal, situation becoming normal, little law and order situation exists in Churachandpur because of the demonstration which is on," the chief minister said.