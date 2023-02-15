Britain And France Laud India’s Aatmanirbhar Defence Pitch At Aero India 2023

At Aero India 2023, French envoy Emmanuel Lenain lauded India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign and said France views India as a partner instead of being a market for the defence sector. Emmanuel Lenain is leading the French delegation which includes France-based companies like Dassault, Airbus and MBDA at the 14th edition of the aviation exhibition.

“The French industries have been committed, have been pioneering for decades now in the Make in India (Campaign),” the French envoy told reporters at Bengaluru’s Yelhanka Air Base. He stressed on co-development of weapons between French industries and Indian defence manufacturers for “weapons of the future.” He added the two nations should work together for strategic autonomy.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis exuded confidence in India’s defence sector stating that India-UK relations are already symbolised by trade, FTA and student numbers.

He further said the UK is already engaged with India in the enhancement of defence ties, particularly with the navy,” and added that Britain would now focus on boosting ties in the aviation sector. He said Aero India 2023 provides huge opportunities for the enhancement of the aerospace sector.

India’s aerial defence ties with UK, France

India and France have been working together to develop and produce advanced defence technologies, including combat aircraft and helicopters. One of the key collaborations between India and France is the Rafale fighter jet deal, under which France will supply 36 Rafale jets to the Indian Air Force.

The jets are expected to enhance India's air defence capabilities, providing it with advanced features such as electronic warfare, reconnaissance, and multi-role capabilities.

Another area of collaboration between India and France is the development of joint ventures in the aerospace and defence sectors. These ventures aim to establish a strong industrial base in India to support the production of advanced defence technologies, while also providing employment opportunities and boosting the country's economy.

Additionally, India and France regularly participate in joint military exercises and exchanges, which help deepen their defence relationship and enhance mutual understanding and cooperation. These exchanges also provide an opportunity for the two countries to share best practices, knowledge, and technology in the field of aerial defence.

Meanwhile, India and the United Kingdom share a long history of cooperation in the field of defence, including the aerial defence sector. Both countries have been working together to enhance their collaboration and build a strong defence partnership. The UK is one of the major suppliers of defence equipment to India.

Both nations have signed several agreements and MoUs in the defence sector to boost their cooperation and collaboration, including in the areas of military training, joint research and development, and the transfer of defence technologies. Further, a bi-annual joint military exercise called ‘Shiva-Shakti’ aims to enhance military cooperation and interoperability between the two nations.