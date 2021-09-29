British Envoy To India Gobbles Up Rasgullas In Kolkata After Vada Pav & Dosa Feasts

The United Kingdom High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis recently visited Kolkata where he laid his hands on the world-famous sweet rasgulla. Taking to Twitter, Ellis posted a picture of himself enjoying the sweet. Alongside the picture, he also shared the experience of eating rasgulla in Kolkata in the Bengali language on Twitter.

British High Commissioner to India enjoys rasgulla

"I am very happy to be in Kolkata, the sweetest city in India. KC Das' Espalande branch. I tasted "Banglar Rasgolla" with great taste", Ellis wrote in Bengali on Twitter. In the picture shared on Twitter, Alex Ellis can be seen enjoying the dessert rasgulla in a clay pot. He also had a tika on his forehead and was wearing garland during his visit to Kolkata.

The post, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered over 1900 likes and several reactions. Netizens, surprised to see the British High Commission eating rasgulla in Kolkata, some even suggested some other sweets that he should try in the city. One user commented, "Did you try 'mishti doi'? You missed it. Do taste it the next time you are in Kolkata". Another user wrote, "Well, you don’t eat a rosogulla with a spoon and you certainly do not cut it and eat. It’s meant to be eaten whole with the syrup straight in such that you are forced to clamp your mouth shut and only focus on chewing the rosogulla and front the syrup at the same time". One of the user suggested, "Sir try rashmalai olso, you will love it @AllexWEllis". To which, Deputy British High Commission Kolkata replied that he tried rashmalai as well.

Overwhelmed by your bengali tweet 😍 — Mukul Roy (@MukulRoy59) September 27, 2021

We are overjoyed seeing your love for Kolkata and Rosogolla — Nibedita_Gupta (@Nibedita_Gupta) September 28, 2021

Please try Sita Bhog, Mihi Dana!! — Shekhar Mahapatra (@USafely) September 27, 2021

You are most welcome & have a pleasant Stay! — Argho (@HatuaArghyadip) September 26, 2021

You should try baked rosogolla, mishti doi — Arijit (@arijit_tweets) September 27, 2021

So lovely! Down to earth ! Beautiful! Looking handsome Yr Excellency! — worldof_ads (@amardeep4singh) September 26, 2021

Pleased & u r alws welcome in every part of Bengal... — Last Passenger (@Lastghostarmy) September 26, 2021

কলকাতায় স্বাগত 🙏💐।Welcome to City of Joy. Kolkata is known for its Hospitality too,Kolkatans are warm at heart. Sweet people make good sweets. — Shubhendu (@shubhendu1975) September 26, 2021

Taste RASOMALAI Sir. A RASOGOLLA desert item. You feel heaven is in your mouth! Really!



A request sir, please let the world have the taste of heaven. Request our CM to talk with him please.@MamataOfficial — Rajib Chattopadhyay (@Rajib_chatterji) September 27, 2021

Sir try rashmalai olso, you will love it @AlexWEllis 🇮🇳🇬🇧🙏 — Sanjeev Guha Roy (@sanjeev_guha) September 26, 2021

He did try Roshmolai as well 😊. — UKinKolkata🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinKolkata) September 26, 2021

Well, you don’t eat a rosogulla with a spoon and you certainly do not cut it and eat. It’s meant to be eaten whole with the syrup straight in such that you are forced to clamp your mouth shut and only focus on chewing the rosogulla and front the syrup at the same time. — Devesh (@deveshrdesai) September 27, 2021

Did you try 'mishti doi'? You missed it. Do taste it the next time you are in Kolkata. — Santanu Ghosh🇮🇳 (@urs_shaan) September 26, 2021

This is not the first time that the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis has enjoyed eating Indian food. Last month, Ellis on Twitter admitted that netizens were right in suggesting that Dosa “tastes better” when it is eaten with the hands. Posting a video of himself eating the South Indian dish with hands and then expressing how delicious it tasted through expressions, Ellis posted the video on August 5 after questioning his followers on August 4 about how he should eat the dosa.

92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋



ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು👌 | एकदम मस्त 🙌 https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgW pic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021

Image: Twitter/@AlexWEllis