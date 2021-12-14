British-era Gallows Found Inside Delhi Assembly; Speaker Informs Archaeological Dept

Nearly three months after a British-era tunnel was discovered at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, a gallows room has also been found on Monday, reported ANI. According to the news agency, the gallows was found by a worker when he was doing some repair work. While speaking to ANI, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that the building is around 109 years old and was constructed by Britishers in 1912. According to Goel, the building was constructed after the shifting of the national capital from Kolkata to Delhi.

From 1913 to 1926, the building was used as the house of the Central Legislative Assembly. However, he described that the building was not in use after 1926 and the Britishers turned the establishment into a court. Later, they decided to hold trials of "revolutionaries" who were critical for the British rulers. Goel told ANI that the independence revolutions were brought in the building from the Red Fort via a tunnel. "Revolutionaries were brought here from the Red Fort via a tunnel," Goel said. As per Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker, the prisoners were restricted within the hall whereas, the convicts were pushed towards the gallows. "A worker gave me information about a wall that seemed to be comparatively new. When we knocked on the wall, it seemed hollow and we decided to break it," Goel said.

Assembly will be open for tourists very soon, says Goel

Further, he added that the Archaeological department was called to determine the age of bricks, wood and other iron rods attached to the wall. It is worth mentioning despite such an old building, it does not come under the Archaeological Survey of India. Goel maintained that the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be open for tourists very soon.

Earlier in September this year, a British-era tunnel was discovered at the Delhi Legislative Assembly that connects the assembly to the Red Fort. According to historians, the tunnel was used by Britishers to avoid retaliation while moving freedom fighters. At that time, Goel assured that the tunnel would be renovated and opened for tourists. "In months when sessions are not held here, it will be open for tourists by the next independence day and the work for the same has already started," Goel said.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/PTI