British High Commissioner Condemns Khalistani Attack On Indian Embassy In London

After people carrying Khalistan flags vandalised the Indian High Commission in London, United Kingdom and took down the tricolour, the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis condemned the act as "disgraceful". Writing on Twitter, Ellis said, "I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI London - totally unacceptable."

Indian summons UK diplomat

On Sunday night, the Minister of External Affairs summoned the senior-most UK diplomat to convey India's "strong protest" over the attacks on the Indian High Commission in London. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi released a statement saying:

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention. India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

India lodges strong protest with UK.



"It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today’s incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the statement said.

Indian High Commission vandalised in UK

On Sunday, people carrying Khalistan flags attacked the Indian High Commission in London. According to mission officials, the "attempted but failed" attack had been foiled and the tricolour was now flying "grander".

One person arrested

The Scotland Yard (the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police) said “it was called to reports of disorder on Sunday afternoon” and that a “man has been arrested as its enquiries continue”.

“There was no report of any injury, however windows were broken at the High Commission building,” the Metropolitan Police statement said.

“Officers attended the location. The majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police. An investigation was launched, and one male was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of violent disorder. Enquiries continue,” the statement added.

