The alleged sacrilege incidents and lynching of accused persons in Punjab have drawn the attention of a British Parliamentarian, who demanded a full inquiry into the matters from the Government of India. Preet Kaur Gill, the UK’s first female Sikh MP, condemned the alleged desecration bid at the Golden Temple and in Kapurthala district, as well as the lynching of the alleged culprit in the two cases.

"Beadbi incidents are unacceptable but the lynching of another person is also unacceptable and no one should take matters into their own hands. We need a full inquiry into these matters," the Labour Party MP tweeted on Monday.

An unidentified man was beaten to death at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday evening after he allegedly attempted to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib. Another person was killed the next morning by a mob at the Nizampur gurudwara in Kapurthala for suspected theft and attempted sacrilege.

In an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon said," We have not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib. Therefore, there is no sacrilege attempt to have taken place in Kapurthala".

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Punjab government to probe the sacrilege attempt. The SIT headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Amritsar is expected to submit a report on the incidents today.

Demand grows for Sacrilege Bills

Meanwhile, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, on Monday, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a nod to the Punjab government's bills for ensuring stringent punishment to sacrilege perpetrators. This development comes after an alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In the letter, Randhawa informed that existing provisions of Section 295 and 295-A of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) which provides the maximum punishment of up to 3 years for sacrilege are 'inadequate'.