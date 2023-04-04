British Navy Warship HMS Tamar Visits Visakhapatnam As A Goodwill Gesture

HMS Tamar, an offshore patrol vessel of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy, is on a goodwill visit to India and docked at Visakhapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh on April 2, 2023. According to the Indian Navy, Lieutenant Commander Matthew Millyard, Officiating Commanding Officer, HMS Tamar along with Captain Ian Lynn, Naval Advisor at British High Commission, New Delhi called on Rear Admiral Manish Sharma, Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command and discussed issues of mutual interest.

On Saturday, the ship's 17 crew members visited the Campus Challenge facility at Kotha Kopperla, Pusapatirega mandal, Vizianagaram district. The sailors engaged with kids and teenagers who had disabilities, played basketball and cricket with them, planted trees, and painted the dormitories.

Andhra Pradesh | British Navy warship HMS Tamar is on a goodwill visit to Visakhapatnam. Lt Cdr Matthew Millyard, Officiating Commanding Officer, HMS Tamar along with Captain Ian Lynn, Naval Advisor at British High Commission, New Delhi called on Rear Adm Manish Sharma, Chief… pic.twitter.com/Em4aup141W — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

The HMS Tamar also hosted a reception in Chennai on the behalf of the British High Commission. Senior officers from the British High Commission and the Indian Navy, as well as representatives from many societal groups, attended the reception. The HMS Tamar was docked in Chennai as a part of its deployment when the event took place onboard.

While alongsde #Chennai we hosted a reception on behalf of the British High Commission celebrating the partnership between our two nations. It was also a chance to thank the Indian Navy for their kindness in hosting us so well. 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 ⚓️ @UKDefenceIndia @UKinIndia pic.twitter.com/RkmpvKOFQY — HMS Tamar (@hms_tamar) March 31, 2023

Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, stated, “HMS Tamar’s visit to Visakhapatnam is further evidence of the importance we attach to our defence and security relationship with India. The Indo-Pacific, and indeed India, will drive future growth and prosperity of the world. It is imperative that it remains free and open to all in support of trade, shared security and values.”

India and the UK share strong ties in a wide range of domains such a trade, defence, education, and culture. There are two Royal Navy ships permanently stationed in the Indo-Pacific, including the HMS Tamar, as it is set out in the UK’s integrated review. The ship's ongoing tour to India provides an opportunity to improve the joint effort to increase maritime domain expertise and highlights the UK's and India's intentions to cooperate in the wider Indo-Pacific region.