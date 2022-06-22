BRO Cafes: Defence Ministry Approves Set Up Of Wayside Amenities At 75 Border Locations

The Border Roadways Organisation (BRO) has been given permission by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to install wayside amenities at 75 locations throughout 12 states and union territories.

Set to be branded as 'BRO Cafes', the plan is to make basic amenities available to tourists on different sections of the roads – which will in return give a boost to the economic activities in the border areas along with generating employment for the locals.

A statement from the Ministry read, "Amenities like parking for two and four-wheelers, food plaza or restaurants, separate restrooms for men, women and differently-abled, first aid facilities like MI rooms etc. are proposed to be provided in these wayside amenities." "The BRO has its reach in the remotest border areas and besides addressing strategic needs, it has been instrumental in socio-economic upliftment of the Northern and Eastern borders. This has resulted in an increased tourist influx in these scenic locations, hitherto inaccessible," the Ministry of Defence added. "In order to provide conducive and comfortable transit of tourists on these roads located at harsh climatic and geographical conditions, the need to establish multi-utility wayside amenities along with the major tourist circuits in these regions was recognised. Since the inaccessibility and remoteness of these roads preclude widespread commercial deployments, the BRO, by virtue of its presence, took it upon itself to open such facilities at remote places," stated the Ministry release.

The Ministry's approval to set up BRO Cafes has been given in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Locations of all the 75 BRO Cafes

In Arunachal Pradesh, the cafes will be set up in Daporijo, Bame, Koloriang, Pasighat, Menchuka, Moying, Thumbin, Yinkiong, Tippi, Durga Mandir, Km 79, Tenga, Rama Camp, SelaTop, Tawang, Jengthu, Hayuliang, Wakro, Changwinti.

Assam will have cafes in two locations that is Tezpur Town and BP Tinali. In Himachal Pradesh, it will be in Km 8.5, Km .5, Km 11.8, Sissu, Manali, Kharo, Sumdo.

Jammu and Kashmir will see cafes in TeePee, Tragbal, Hussaingaon, Km 95, Km 117.90, Km 58, Galhar, Siot, Bathuni, Budhal, Kapotha, Surankot.

In Ladakh, it will be in Matiyan, Kargil, Mulbek, Khaltse, Leh, Hunder, Choglamsar, Rumtse, Debring, Pang, Sarchu, Agham, Nyoma, Hanle.

In Nagaland, it will be in Jakhama and Punjab will have cafes in Fazilka. In Rajasthan, the cafes will be set up in Tanot Dett, Sahuwali Vill, Birdhwal and Arjansar.

In Sikkim, the cafe will be in Kupup Dett while West Bengal will see a cafe in Melli. And lastly, the cafes in Uttarakhand will be at Darkot, Km61, Km57.44, Bhaironghati, Birahi, Gwaldham, Pandukeshwar, Manera bypass, Nagni and Kamand.

(With Inputs from ANI)