Last Updated:

BRO Jawans Perform Yoga At 19,024 Ft At World's Highest Motorable Road | See Pictures

International Yoga Day 2023: BRO jawans performed yoga at Umlung La pass in Ladakh, world’s highest motorable road.

General News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
BRO at Umlung La pass
1/6
(Credit: Republic)

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations of the ninth International Day of Yoga in the US, the BRO jawans performed Yoga at the Umlung La pass in Ladakh.

BRO at Umlung La pass
2/6
(Credit: Republic)

Taking part in International Yoga Day celebrations across the country, the jawans were seen performing Yoga at the Umling La Pass located at a staggering height or altitude of 19,024 Feet.

BRO at Umlung La pass
3/6
(Credit: Republic)

In an exclusive report, Republic talked to the soldiers performing various Yoga asanas at a height of 19,024 Feet above sea level.

BRO at Umlung La pass
4/6
(Credit: Republic)

The wonderful picture shows the BRO jawans performing yoga in Ladakh at the world’s highest motorable road.

BRO at Umlung La pass
5/6
(Credit: Republic)

With less availability of oxygen, BRO organising a Yoga session on the snow-capped mountains at over 19,000 feet was a spectacular tribute to International Yoga Day. 

BRO at Umlung La pass
6/6
(Credit: Republic)

Performing Yoga at such a high altitude, the jawans gave a message to the world that Yoga can be an important instrument in the collective quest of humanity for promoting sustainable life.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In a historic first, Yoga performed by Army jawans in LoC area of North Kashmir's Uri

In a historic first, Yoga performed by Army jawans in LoC area of North Kashmir's Uri
Indian Army takes measures to ensure a safe Amarnath Yatra

Indian Army takes measures to ensure a safe Amarnath Yatra