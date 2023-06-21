BRO Jawans Perform Yoga At 19,024 Ft At World's Highest Motorable Road | See Pictures

Quick links:
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations of the ninth International Day of Yoga in the US, the BRO jawans performed Yoga at the Umlung La pass in Ladakh.
Taking part in International Yoga Day celebrations across the country, the jawans were seen performing Yoga at the Umling La Pass located at a staggering height or altitude of 19,024 Feet.
In an exclusive report, Republic talked to the soldiers performing various Yoga asanas at a height of 19,024 Feet above sea level.
The wonderful picture shows the BRO jawans performing yoga in Ladakh at the world’s highest motorable road.
With less availability of oxygen, BRO organising a Yoga session on the snow-capped mountains at over 19,000 feet was a spectacular tribute to International Yoga Day.