BRO Reopens Zoji La Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway In Record 73 Days

In a commendable achievement, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened the Zoji la pass for vehicular movement, on the Srinagar-Leh highway in 73 days. Earlier it used to take six months, which was reduced to 110 days in 2021.

The opening of the pass has many strategic and monetary benefits. The clearance of the snow began on both sides of the highway and the road was available for use on March 4.

Benefits of opening Zoji la pass

Rajeev Chaudhary, Director General of BRO said, "Zoji La pass has reopened after 73 days. This is a celebration, a unique day for making this record. Earlier Ladakh used to cut off for 6 months, but last year we reduced it to 110 days and this time just 73 days."

Detailing the many benefits of this decision, the DG elaborated, "The air maintenance of the troops deployed in Ladakh is easy by road. With the early opening of this pass, the movement of logistics, and supplies of ammunition for the army will be easy. It will assist BRO to stock the material required for the construction of important infrastructure projects in Ladakh", adding that the people of Ladakh used to be cut off for six months, depriving them of essential commodities supplied from the valley. "It will facilitate the availability of essential goods and supplies for people and help increase their trade and commerce," DG Chaudhary said.

The reduction in time-interval has monetary benefits too. "This is a mind-changing initiative, last year, when we reopened the pass after 110 days, we observed that it saved Rs 7 crore of the Indian government, per day. In total, we saved Rs 400 crores of the Indian government used for the supply of essential goods to Ladakh by air, adding that, this year reopening it after 73 days, is a historical decision and will have its own benefits," said Chaudhary.

The Zoji la pass is strategically important as it is near the Pakistan border and it connects the Kashmir valley with Ladakh. It is the key to the operational mobility of the Armed Forces. Every year, with the onset of winter, when the temperature dips to sub-zero degrees, the pass normally closes by the end of November and reopens only by mid-April, the next year.