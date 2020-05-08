Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 80 Km Link Road For Kailash Mansarovar Yatra; Will Save Time

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the Link Road to Kailash Mansarovar yatra via video conferencing. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane were also present on the occasion.

'Also flagged off a convoy of vehicles'

"Delighted to inaugurate the Link Road to Mansarovar Yatra today. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) achieved road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route," Singh said in a tweet. He also flagged off a convoy of vehicles from Pithoragarh to Gunji.

Delighted to inaugurate the Link Road to Mansarovar Yatra today. The BRO achieved road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route. Also flagged off a convoy of vehicles from Pithoragarh to Gunji through video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/S8yNeansJW — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 8, 2020

'Yatris can avoid arduous 90 km trek'

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has connected Kailash Mansarovar Route to China Border. "While combating Covid-19 pandemic, BRO in Uttarakhand has connected Kailash Mansarovar route to Lipulekh pass at a ht of 17,060 ft; thus providing connectivity to border villages and security forces," the Ministry said.

READ | Migrant workers refused by Karnataka due to lack of IDs, will send them back soon: Goa CM

READ | From Vice President to Lok Sabha Speaker, political leaders condole Aurangabad rail mishap

According to BRO officials, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatris can now avoid arduous 90 km trek and move up to China border in vehicles.

Amid #COVID19 pandemic restrictions, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Uttarakhand has connected Kailash Mansarovar route to Lipulekh pass at a height of 17,060 ft. Now, Kailash Mansarovar Yatris can avoid ardous 90 km trek and move upto China border in vehicles: BRO officials pic.twitter.com/lT1XLP2iYh — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

READ | North Korea's Kim Jong-un sends 'verbal message' to China's Xi Jinping, but doubts persist

READ | 14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra: Police official

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurates 80 km long road curtailing Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage time