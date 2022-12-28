'Broke Up For Career': Sheezan Now Claims He Ended Relationship With Tunisha For Career

In the Tunisha Sharma death case, accused Sheezan Khan is constantly changing his statements and theories behind the break-up with Tunisha, during the interrogation.

Republic TV has accessed the inside details of the probe, wherein Khan has made a new revelation stating that the reason behind the breakup was his priority to focus on his career. "Because of the career I broke up with Tunisha", confessed Sheezan during 7-hours interrogation. Notably, the accused actor earlier confessed multiple reasons to police that led to their breakup-- both his and Tunisha's family disagreement on marriage, different religions, and the age gap.

As per the police sources, Sheezan also broke down during the questioning and started crying. It is pertinent to mention that the accused custody is going to end today and the Waliv police will be sought for 4-day custody to continue the interrogation.

#BREAKING | Tunisha death case: Sheezan continues to change statements, now says 'he broke up for career.'

Inside details of Tunisha Sharma's death probe

According to police sources, Sheezan told police that Tunisha tried committing suicide earlier also but he saved her and informed her mother about it. He further said that on the day of the incident when Tunisha didn't come on set, he along with other people broke the door, where he found her hanging.

Sheezan also claimed that he tried to feed Tunsiha on the set that day but she didn't eat anything. After which he left for the shoot and asked her to join him on the set to which Tunisha replied, "I will come in sometime." After which Sheezhan got busy with his work and when Tunisha did not return, he himself went and knocked on the door of the makeup room. When there was no response, Sheezan along with the other people broke the door and saw her hanging. They immediately took her to the hospital where the doctor declared her dead. Sheezan told police that he thought Tunisha would survive but she didn't.

Tunisha Sharma's mother on December 26 claimed that Sheezan used her daughter. "Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months," she said. "Sheezan should be punished. He should not be spared. I have lost my child," the distraught mother added.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Waliv police registered a case against Sharma's co-actor Khan under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him on December 25. Tunisha Sharma acted in the Television show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Baar Baar Dekho' and 'Fitoor'. At the time of her death, Sharma was shooting for the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.