Brother Of Accused In Umesh Pal Murder Case Found Dead; Injury Marks On Body

The brother of Shabir, one of the defendants in the murder case of Umesh Pal, was found dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district in Kokhraj area on Thursday, March 9.

The deceased has been identified as Zakir, 50, who is a native of Prayagraj’s Mariadih village and his brother Shabir (shooter) has been missing ever since his name surfaced in the case.

According to sources, Zakir passed away six to seven days ago, and his body bears signs of injury. The body was discovered in a field near the Kokhraj police station, outside the village of Mahmadpur.

Following a ten-year sentence for a dowry and murder case, Zakir was freed from prison a few months ago. The post-mortem study will reveal the precise reason for his demise. The case is being looked into further.

Umesh Pal murder case

Notably, Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA Rajupal murder case, was murdered in front of his house while returning from the court. Mafia don Ateeq Ahmad’s name came to the fore in this, after which fierce politics was also seen on this issue with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that he would “destroy such mafias”.

As a part of their investigation, the police detained Sadaqat Khan on February 26. On February 27, they killed Arbaaz, a suspect in the murder, in an encounter. On March 6, they detained another shooter, Usman alias Vijay Chowdhary, who died in a shootout. In addition, the police are hunting for five shooters, including Asad Ahmed, son of Ateeq Ahmed.