Brother Of Deceased Illegal Immigrant Continues To Illicitly Send People To US

In January 2022, Jagdish Patel and his family lost their lives while trying to illegally cross over into the US through the borders with the help of agents. A year after the tragedy, similar news has come to light about the agents and their associates. Republic Media Network has learnt that some of the agents who tried sending Jagadish and others to the US illegally were his own family members.

Shockingly, Jagdish's brother Mahendra Patel is found to be still involved in sending people to the US illegally. In fact, authorities of senior Gujarat police have stated that they found at least nine such cases where illegal immigrants have been found to be sent and smuggled by Mahendra since February 4.

A fresh complaint has now been registered by Chetna Rabari, the wife of one of the illegal immigrants identified as Bharat Rabari who has now gone missing. Others who went missing are from Sabarkatha, Kheda and Mehsana.

Moreover, the Gujarat police said that some of the agents have been identified by the witnesses and victims of several families who had been illegally sent to the US. Among the accused revealed by the Police is Divyesh Patel, who is also an alleged aide of Mahendra. These names are being investigated with respect to the disappearances of the nine migrants which is already being probed.

The accused had been sending several people from Gujarat illegally to the US. Several people have been identified, including those who were helping the agents. "We are investigating the matter thoroughly to identify more kingpins. We have also found out that the accused had taken at least 20 lakh from the immigrants for taking them to the US and making them cross over into the country via Miami," said a senior officer of the Gujarat police overlooking the investigation.