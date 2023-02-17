Hours after Lance Naik Prabhu succumbed to his injuries on February 15, his brother Prabhakaran spoke exclusively to Republic TV and opened up on what exactly happened on February 8. Accusing the DMK leader of beating his brother Lance Naik Prabhu to death, Prabhakaran said that ‘it was a planned murder’.

Elaborating on the incident, the brother of the deceased jawan Prabhakaran told Republic TV, “That man attacked me saying that he was from DMK. He said ‘you might be working in the Indian Army but can’t do anything to me’. This is a planned thing. They planned and murdered my brother. They used to harass us as we used to not believe them. They used to bully us and now they have taken the life of my brother."

Claiming that the murder of his brother was planned, Prabhakaran said, “The whole fight started on just an issue of washing clothes. In fact, when he asked us to stop I even said that we will not wash our clothes in that water. But he didn’t listen to us and started beating us with his chappals. However, the villagers sorted out the issue and sent us back.”

“Later at around 5 pm, the DMK leader abused and assaulted my father. He also attacked him with a knife on his head. Hearing to our father’s voice, me and my brother Prabhu ran outside, following which at least six to seven people started hitting me. Then they attacked Prabhu with a rod on his head which made him unconscious and he fell on the ground. Then the police came and took their weapons,” Prabhakar added.

#ThisIsExclusive | The fight took place over the issue of washing clothes: Prabhakar, the Soldier's brother narrates the heinous incident while speaking with Republic. pic.twitter.com/mbN2xsGYDK — Republic (@republic) February 16, 2023

‘He was serious’: Prabhu’s wife

Stating that her husband was in a serious condition and was admitted to a hospital in Kaveripattinam, the wife of the late soldier said that Pabhu was attacked even after he fell on the ground over the issue of washing clothes in a water tank.

"My husband fell down... My husband did not even drink water. We admitted him to a hospital in Kaveripattinam, my husband was serious," the wife of Lance Naik Prabhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | "My husband fell down... My husband did not even drink water. We admitted him to a hospital in Kaveripattinam, my husband was serious," wife of Army personnel who was killed allegedly by a DMK councillor in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/U7S7AofZYi — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

DMK’s shocking response

After the soldier was allegedly lynched by a DMK Councillor in Tamil Nadu, Republic confronted DMK leader TKS Elangovan to understand the party’s thoughts on the involvement of their leader. Downplaying the murder, Elangovan in an exclusive conversation with Republic said that Lance Naik Prabhu 'did not die on a war front'.

"He was on leave, he had gone to his home village, and what did he do there? He was misusing the provisions of drinking water in the area, and when somebody interjected, he hit him and was hit back," Elangovan said, adding that a case has been lodged under relevant sections and the accused have been traced and arrested.