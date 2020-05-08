Palghar Mob-lynching: Victim’s Brother Demands Justice, Flags Cover-up Attempt

Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, brother of Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri who was brutally lynched in Palghar last month, spoke to Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over the incident and affirmed that there is a "conspiracy" by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra to cover-up the case.

"I've read about the history of the Congress Party. There is a conspiracy here by the Congress government. The Uddhav government has not responded to the incident. How can we live if the government doesn't care about us?" he said. He demanded justice for his elder brother.

What is the Palghar lynching case?

On April 18, three men — identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, and Nilesh Telwade, were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car when the mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' vehicle before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 106 in connection to the case and suspended three police personnel — two Head Constables and one Assistant Sub Inspector, who were present on site.