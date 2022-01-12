Brothers Separated During Partition Reunite After 74 Years At Kartarpur Corridor | Watch

In a heartwarming incident, two brothers - Muhammad Siddique and Muhammad Habib - who got separated during Partition in 1947 reunited after 74 long years at the Kartarpur Corridor on Tuesday, January 11. Siddique, a native of Pakistan's Faisalabad, met with his elder brother Habib who is a resident of Punjab in India, as per a report by The News International.

The video of their reunion, which went viral on social media, is winning hearts online. When the brothers were reunited, they could not control their feelings and burst into tears of joy. The video shows the brothers hugging and crying in each other's arms.

'Love n peace are two biggest gifts of nature'

"Kartarpur - the abode blissful has reunited two octogenarian brothers from across the border of Punjab after 74 years. They were separated at the time of Partition. The corridor is indeed a beacon of hope after its opening by Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019," read the caption of the video which was shared on Twitter by a handle named Fidato.

The video garnered a lot of reactions from netizens. Reacting to the video one of the users wrote, "Love n peace are two biggest gifts of nature [sic]. Kartarpur corridor has evolved as epitome of interfaith harmony, connectivity, goodwill and peace. It also testified that political differences between nations can't overpower thirst of common ppl segregated amid partition to reconnect. Such Human emotions are bona fide beauty (sic)," wrote another.

Brothers express gratitude to the governments of India and Pakistan

As per reports, both brothers planned to meet at Kartarpur Corridor after their families tracked each other down on social media. They also expressed gratitude to the governments of India and Pakistan for opening the Kartarpur Corridor, which allows visa-free transit between the two nations up to Kartapur.

It should be mentioned here that the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is an important pilgrimage place for the Sikh community. It is situated in Pakistan's Narowal district. It is around 120 kilometres from Lahore and approximately 4 kilometres from Dera Baba Nanak in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India.

