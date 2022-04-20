Brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore seized, two arrested in Bengal

Jalpaiguri (WB), Apr 20 (PTI) Brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore has been seized and two persons have been arrested in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the duo at Falakata from an Alipurduar-bound bus coming from Siliguri and seized 11 kg of the drugs from their possession on Tuesday night, an officer said.

The two arrested persons are residents of Falakata and were indulged in drug peddling for a long time, he added.