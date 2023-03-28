BRS Hits Out As US Backs Rahul Gandhi; 'Don't Meddle In India's Affairs'

BRS hits out at the US for backing Rahul Gandhi over his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Party leader Keshava Rao said the United States should not be meddling in India’s affairs. This comes after the US today said, it is closely watching the developments in connection with the conviction of Rahul Gandhi. He was convicted by a court in Surat in a 2019 criminal defamation case over the insult of the surname of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi recently delivered a lecture at London’s Cambridge University and implicitly sought intervention from the western nations regarding the state of democracy in India.

US today said, it is closely watching the developments in the case of Rahul Gandhi wherein he was convicted by a court in Surat and subsequently suspended from the Lok Sabha as the parliamentarian of Wayanad, Kerala. The Congress has also staged demonstrations across the country opposing the decision of removing Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament (MP).

‘No country can interfere’: BRS MP

BRS MP K. Keshava Rao questioning the US statement said, “Under what rule, Capacity and law is he saying it we must find out. No foreign country can interfere in any legal case.”

The US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel in his maiden press conference said, "Respect for rule of law & judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies engaging with the government of India."

Following the suspension of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the opposition has up the ante against the ruling dispensation. Congress and other opposition parties, which were already aggressive on the demand for a JPC probe are now protesting across India against the removal of Rahul Gandhi as an MP and also pressing for an investigation into the Adani issue. Both the houses during the budget session of the parliament have also been under constant logjam due to the ruckus by the opposition.