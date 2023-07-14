BRS Leader Alleges Threat To Life From Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy

In a new face off between the BRS and the Congress, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan has alleged that his life is in threat because of Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy and his followers.

Taking to Twitter, Dasoju Sravan said, "Last night, a group of individuals who claimed to be followers of Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy made repeated calls to my mobile from 12.15 AM onwards. They used abusive language, threatened me with severe consequences for criticizing Revanth Reddy, and even stated that they would eliminate me if I continued to speak out."

“I intend to file a formal complaint with the Cyber Crimes Department and relevant police authorities. I will request an investigation into these threatening calls to identify the culprits and ensure that they face legal consequences. It is unfortunate that Revanth Reddy has been involved in promoting a culture of intimidation and rowdy politics in Telangana. This is not the first time he has used such tactics, as he has previously employed similar threats against his own party members, including senior like V Hanumanth Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jagga Reddy, etc., through his henchmen," BRS leader stated.

Further questioning the TPCC chief, Sravan said that Revanth should know that "these rowdy politics and cheap crooked tactics will not deter from fighting for the right cause, democracy and justice". "I also wonder how such rowdy elements are being encouraged & tolerated in the age old party like," he said.