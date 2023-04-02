BRS Leader K Kavitha Expresses Concern Over Rise In Unemployment In Country

BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha on Sunday expressed concern over the rise in unemployment rates in the country, after data from the Centre for Indian Economy was released a day earlier.

India's unemployment rose to a three-month high in March to 7.8 per cent as the country's labour markets deteriorated, data from the Centre for Indian Economy (CMIE) said on Saturday.

The unemployment rate is at 7.8%, a 3-month high! But is there any concern or effort to utilise the potential of young people?," Kavitha tweeted.

"The fact of the matter in today's India is that people with real degrees get no job and a person with no degree has the top job. she added in her tweet.

During March, the unemployment rate in urban areas was 8.51 per cent while in rural areas it was 7.47 per cent, CMIE data said.

In Telangana, the unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent in March compared to the national average of 7.8 per cent.