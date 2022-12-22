BRS To Hold 'Maha Dharna' At District Headquarters Against BJP's 'anti-farmer Policies'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is all set to hold a dharna across all district headquarters in Telangana on Friday, December 23, against the 'anti-farmer policies' of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Notably, the BRS is demanding that the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme include agriculture for the growth of society.

Former Member of Parliament K. Kavitha who is currently on a tour in her constituency Nizamabad addressed media persons earlier in the day and said that the BJP government at the Centre is forcing the Telangana government to take back schemes under MGNREGA.

BRS to stage 'Maha Dharna' across Telangana

Hitting back at the BJP amidst recent developments concerning the MGNREGA scheme, MLC Kavitha claimed that BJP is an anti-farmer, anti-poor, and pro-corporate government.

She said that the BRS has announced the 'Maha Dharna' across all district headquarters in Telangana to protest against the Centre's anti-farmer stand in the light of recent developments. She further claimed that the Central Government has asked Telangana Government to discontinue the current schemes under MGNREGA at the state level, that integrated agricultural activities for the farmers.

'BRS party always stood for farmers': K Kavitha

Kavitha in her interaction with the media said, "On one hand, the government is targeting farmers and the poor, taxing necessities like milk, and curd, and is unable to control inflation and on the other hand, the government is writing off loans worth an aggregate amount of Rs. 8,16,421 crore and Rs. 11,17,883 crore respectively during the last six financial years, quoting a recent government response in Rajya Sabha." She further alleged that PM Modi could not bring back the black money, as promised but instead let corporates loot the country of more than Rs. 19 lakh crores in broad daylight and that should be brought back along with the looteras.

In her press interaction, the daughter of the Telangana Chief Minister said, "BRS Party has always stood for farmers and now the party will take this vision and mission forward. KCR Garu and the entire BRS party stand with the farmers and poor people of the country." Further, she advised the BJP to also think of pro-people policies, especially for the farmers.