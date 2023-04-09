Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association Decides To Use Only Nandini Milk In A Setback For Amul

In a development in the ongoing Amul vs. Nandini tussle in the poll-bound Karnataka, Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association sided with the home brand and announced to use of only Nandini milk to "support the state's farmers."

Several politicians, including former Karnataka CM and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, supported the Karnataka Milk Federation’s (kMF) dairy, Nandini.

What is Amul vs. Nandini tussle in Karnataka?

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation-owned Amul, recently announced plans to enter the Karnataka market, much to the chagrin of the state's wildly prosperous Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (KMF), which is known for its signature product, Nandini.

In Karnataka, numerous factions are in an uproar over the dairy venture Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)'s decision to enter the Bengaluru market ahead of the state's legislative assembly election in May. The hashtag #NandiniSupport has gained popularity on social media as residents support the local dairy brand over the widely recognised cooperative "Amul," which is well-liked in Northern India.

Amid increasing calls from the Opposition Congress and JDS to do so and protect the interests of Karnataka's dairy farmers, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ruled out blocking the entry of Amul's milk and curd into Bengaluru.

Instilling a sense of regionalism, the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah, appealed to Kannadigas to save Nandini milk after Amul announced its intention to enter the Karnataka market.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "Banks built by our elders in Karnataka were eaten up. Prime Minister @narendramodi and Union Minister for Cooperation @AmitShah have hatched a plot to destabilise Nandini, which is a farmer's sanjeevini (lifeline). Watch out Kannadigas..."

K. Sudhakar, Karnataka's health minister, hit out at the opposition and said Congress is unnecessarily politicising the issue of the sale of Amul products in the state.

"Nandini products are sold in other states and countries too, and our Nandini brand is capable of facing any competition. Congress is doing politics in everything and shedding crocodile tears for farmers," he said.

"Nandini products are the pride of our state. Former CM BS Yeddyurappa for the first time gave a subsidy of Rs 2 per litre to farmers. Now that is increased to Rs 5. If any government has supported our farmers and Nandini the most, it is the BJP government," he added.