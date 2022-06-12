Brussels: India, EU Holds Security & Defence Consultations, Discuss Bolstering Partnership

In a big development pertaining to India and European Union's (EU's) security and defence ties, the first-ever Security and Defence Consultations between them took place in Belgium's Brussels on June 10.

Detailing the historic meeting between India and the EU in Brussels in its press release, the Indian embassy in Belgium said, "The first-ever India-EU Security and Defence Consultations took place on 10th June 2022 in Brussels pursuant to a decision taken at the India-EU summit in July 2020." The meeting was co-chaired by the Joint Secretary (Europe West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sandeep Chakravorty and the Joint Secretary (IC) of the Ministry of Defence Somnath Ghosh from the Indian side, while from the EU's side, Director Security and Defence Policy Joanneke Balfoort.

EEAS SECDEFPOL Director Joanneke Balfoort @joannekeatwork welcomed Mr Sandeep Chakravorty @sandiplomat & Mr Somnath Ghosh for the 1st EU-India Security & Defence consultations. An important milestone towards a closer partnership in the security domain. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/83JjetWqDx — EUSecurityDefence (@EUSec_Defence) June 11, 2022

India, EU to bolster defence & security cooperation

During the meeting, both sides discussed an array of issues covering the evolving security situation in the European continent, India's neighbourhood as well as the Indo-Pacific region. They also discussed several measures to increase India-EU cooperation on maritime security and cooperation in the co-development and co-production of defence equipment. They agreed to increase India-EU defence and security cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral strategic relations.

"During the consultations, the two sides also discussed various means of increasing India-EU cooperation on maritime security, implementation of the European code of conduct on arms export to India's neighbourhood, cooperation in co-development and co-production of defence equipment including India's participation in PESCO. Both sides agreed to increase India-EU defence and security cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral strategic relations," a statement from a press release of the Indian Embassy in Belgium read.

Both India and the EU also noted a number of positive developments in the domain of security and defence cooperation in recent years, including the establishment of a regular maritime security dialogue, which met for the second time in February 2022. Notably, Indian Embassy announced that the next consultations between India and the EU will be held in Delhi at a mutually agreed convenient time.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to the Czech Republic, where he held a discussion on India's ties with the EU as the Czech Republic will be holding the EU Presidency from 1 July 2022.