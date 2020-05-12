Pregnant Nurse Braving Covid Duty Gets Kind Call & Request To Take Leave From Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa thanked a nurse who decided to work and be on duty even though she is expecting. He has requested her to take rest and go on maternity leave.

READ: Karnataka Proposes Doing Away With District-wise Colour Coding For COVID-19

CM thanks nurse

Roopa, working on a contract basis at Jayachamarajendra Taluk Hospital in Yediyurappa's home district of Shivamogga, insisted on continuing to discharge her duty despite health officials' advising against it citing her advanced pregnancy and surfacing of fresh COVID-19 cases in the district.

"Roopa, I am amazed to learn about your efforts. It is nice to learn that a woman from my district is putting in so much effort. At least now please take rest and return to work after delivery... I humbly request you to take rest from today," the Chief Minister told her over the phone.

READ: Karnataka, Kerala Discuss Steps On Containing COVID-19

Speaking to ANI, Roopa said that the local hospital has been surrounded by a number of villages, and that people needed the medical staff's help. She added that she works six hours a day and want to help all patients. Regarding the conversation with the CM, she stated that he thanked her and then requested her to take rest.

READ: Karnataka Forms Task Force To Attract Foreign Investment As Economic Activities Gain Pace

According to the Shivamogga District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli, Roopa was told that she was in the vulnerable category as per the protocol. "We had told the Emergency Medical Officer to keep her off from the COVID-19 duty as she is in the vulnerable category because she is pregnant but the EMO replied that she insisted to continue with her work," Dr Suragihalli told PTI.

READ: Kumaraswamy Slams Karnataka Govt; Says No Guidelines From Govt To Bring Stranded People