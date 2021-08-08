BS Yediyurappa Urges Karnataka CM Bommai To Withdraw Cabinet-rank Status Offered To Him

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday urged newly appointed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to decline the Cabinet rank status offered to him. In a letter, which was made available to the media, BS Yediyurappa requested CM Basavaraj Bommai to only provide him with the similar facilities that are given to an immediate former Chief Minister.

This statement by the former Karnataka CM comes after Bommai on Saturday had ordered giving facilities similar to a Minister to Yediyurappa. BS Yediyurappa had resigned from the post of Chief Minister on July 26, which also coincided with the competition of his two years' term in the office.

A data after tendering his resignation, Yediyurappa had himself proposed Basavaraj Bommai's name as the new Karnataka CM at BJP legislative party meeting. Later, this recommendation was accepted by all and on July 28, Bommai took oath as the new Karnataka Chief Minister.

Bommai: Yediyurappa to get Cabinet-rank facilities & perks

Earlier on Saturday, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) in a notification had said that BS Yediyurappa will get all facilities and perks at par with the Cabinet-rank Ministers. The notification had further informed that the benefits will be extended until the incumbent Basavaraj is Karnataka Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Congress-JD(S) government had also planned to give a Cabinet-rank status to former CM Siddaramaiah, who was the chief of the coalition coordination committee. However, this initiative was not taken up worrying a conflict with the 'office of profit' rules. In Yediyurappa's case, he doesn't hold any official position besides representing Shikaripura in the state assembly.

BJP leaders resent Bommai's new cabinet

According to sources, Surapura MLA Rajugowda, Hiriyur MLA Poornima Sreenivas, and Yediyurappa's close follower MP Renukacharya met Yediyurappa, broke down in front of him complaining that they didn't make it to Bommai's Cabinet.

JP MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal and former minister CP Yogishwar Arvind Bellad who were very much outspoken against former Yediyurappa and were charged with corruption have been kept out of the new Cabinet. Arvind Bellad who advocated himself as the new CM didn't get any ministership while Murugesh Nirani whose name was doing the rounds as a replacement for Yediyurappa got ministership in Bommai's Cabinet.

Supporters of Nehru Olekar from Haveri, staged a protest, in front of the Vidhana Soudha demanding a ministerial post to Olekar. On the other hand, Ashok Mamani, deputy speaker of the Karnataka assembly threatened to resign for not getting a ministerial post. While former chief minister and minister Jagadish Shettar had decided not to become a part of the Bommai-led ministry, quoting seniority.

