Amid Nation-wide Protests, BS Yediyurappa Says, "Karnataka Will Implement CAA"

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday welcomed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that it will be implemented in Karnataka. His statement came at a time when several states, including West Bengal and Punjab, Assam are refusing the implementation of the amended law amid massive protests against it.

"We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka," Yediyurappa told reporters.

The Chief Minister also said that his government had no plans to change the name of the Indira canteens in Karnataka, shutting rumours that there were plans to rename them to 'Maharshi Valmiki Anna Kutira'.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The Act was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

Nationwide protests against CAA

Several protests have erupted across the nation against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Initially, severe violent protests erupted in Assam and West Bengal. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services were suspended in West Bengal's Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, North and South 24 Parganas districts. Further, Assam has been witnessing violent clashes since Wednesday with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and so on. The internet services were also suspended in several districts of Assam.

Further, people protesting against the Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. On Sunday, the police claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. Further, students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. To show solidarity with the Jamia protesters and against the CAA, several students across the nation have started protesting.

