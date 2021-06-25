BSE Odisha Class 10 Result To Be Declared Today At 6 Pm, Here's How To Check

BSE Odisha class 10 result: Board of Secondary Education will release HSC result today. Results will be published by around 4 pm and can be checked on website at 6pm. Official website to check results is http://bseodisha.nic.in.

Board will prepare results beforehand and will submit the same to the examination committee at 1 pm. After getting approvals from the committee, it will be sent for publishing. Board head office Cuttack will publish the results. “After being approved by the Examination Committee, the results of all the above three examinations will be published from the BSE (Board of Secondary Education) head office at Cuttack at 4 pm,” said an official release.

Results will be available online, candidates should follow the steps mentioned below to see their results. Board will also distribute the physical copies of marksheet and certificate required too. However, the date of release for physical copies has not been announced yet.

Odisha Board 10th result: How to check

Go to official website http://bseodisha.nic.in

Click on the result notice

Enter the details required (roll number, date of birth, name, and more)

The result will be opened in a new tab

Check the details and download it

Take a printout for future reference

In case of internet issue, type OR01 and send SMS to 5676750

Odisha Board class 12th result

Odisha Board did not conduct board exams this year. Due to COVID Pandemic, keeping students' safety in mind, State Board decided to cancel it. BSE Odisha has followed alternative evaluation criteria for calculating marks and generating results. Results for class 12th is expected to be released by the second week of August 2021.

Board of Secondary Education: History

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a body corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls, and develops Secondary Education in Odisha. It provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations. Courses help students in their preparation for University education and equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of 753001, Odisha (India). study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above. It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack.