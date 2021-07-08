Last Updated:

BSEH Haryana Class 10th Result For Open Schools Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

BSEH Haryana Board 10th result for open school declared today. 100% pass percentage has been recorded. Here is a step-by-step guide to check the results.

BSEH Haryana class 10th result

IMAGE: Pixabay


BSEH Haryana 10th result has been declared today. Class 10th result for open schools is available on the official website bseh.org.in. The result was announced in a press conference by Haryana Board President Prof. Jagbir Singh and Secretary Rajiv Prasad. According to media reports more than 20,000 open school students have received the class 10th result. Out of these 20,000, around 14,000 are boys whereas 6,000 are female candidates. It is to be noted that all students from Haryana Board who registered in open school mode have passed the exams. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for further information.

BSEH Haryana class 10th result for open school: How to check

  • Students should go to the official website, bseh.org.in
  • Click on the result link and fill in the roll number
  • Or click on the direct link and submit the required details in columns
  • The result will; be displayed on the screen
  • Cross-check details and take a printout of the result copy
  • Students can also check results by giving details such as name, father’s name, and mother’s name, date of birth or registration number.
  • Here is the direct link to check BSEH Haryana class 10th result

Haryana class 12th result

Class 12th result of Haryana Open Board has not been released yet. Earlier, the board had decided to declare Haryana Open Board Result 2021 for both the classes 10th and 12th on the same day. However, there is no update on the release date of class 12th results as of now. Haryana Open School Exam 2021 for both classes was conducted in the months of April and May. It is being predicted after the declaration of class 10th result that Class 12 results can be expected anytime soon. Students are advised to keep checking the official website to be updated about Haryana Open Board Result 2021 for class 12th.

