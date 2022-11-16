BSF ADG Lauds Troops For Foiling Evil Designs Of Anti-national Elements In J-K

BSF Additional Director General, Western Command, P V Rama Sastry on Wednesday interacted with the troops deployed along the International border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir and lauded their efforts in foiling the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

Sastry on the last day of his three-day tour of Jammu frontier visited Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar sectors along the IB and was briefed about complexities of management, overall deployment of BSF and domination plan under prevailing security scenario, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

BSF Inspector General, Jammu frontier, D K Boora and other senior officers of the force accompanied Sastry who reviewed the security situation on Jammu IB, the spokesperson said.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF, Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar sectors, and battalion commanders briefed Sastry on the ground about complexities of management, overall deployment of BSF and domination plan of IB area under prevailing security scenario, he said.

The ADG BSF also visited the vital areas of Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar Sectors and examined the operational preparedness of field formations.

During the visit, Sastry interacted with troops in 'Prahari Sammelan' and applauded their professional acumen in safeguarding the IB in such stringent conditions, the BSF spokesperson said.

He hailed the relentless efforts of the BSF in successfully foiling all evil designs of the anti-national elements, the spokesperson said.

He said the troops interacted with the ADG with full enthusiasm and zeal.

Sastry reached Jammu frontier on November 14 and reviewed the security situation, including challenges related to drone activities and smuggling from across the border.

