BSF & Indian Army Salute Martyrs At Wreath Laying Ceremony, BSF Says 'civilians Suffered'

The wreath-laying ceremony of BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal was held at Srinagar on Sunday, November 15, after he along with along with Indian Army's Sepoy J Rushikesh Ramachandra, Naik SB Rameshrao, Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy and General Subodh Ghosh laid down their lives during the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on November 13.

Speaking at a press briefing following the ceremony, BSF Inspector General of Kashmir Rajesh Mishra informed of 'major damage' suffered by Pakistan due to the retaliatory action taken by India.

"Pakistan has suffered majorly in their defence due to our retaliatory action. 250-300 infiltrators guarding launch pads to disturb the peace here. They have been trying to take advantage of every available opportunity to harm our nation and weaken our defence forces but BSF and Indian Army have been successful in defeating their module," said BSF IG Rajesh Mishra.

"Pakistan violated ceasefire using big weapons without any reason and civilians have suffered due to the attack. The Human rights violations that took place during this attack should be noted," added the BSF IG.

Praising the supreme sacrifice of the security forces personnel, BSF IG Mishra said, "BSF salutes his courage and sacrifice. BSF extends condolences to the family of the martyr and we stand by the family during this tough time."

Pakistan gets a befitting reply

On Friday, the Pakistani Army opened unprovoked fire in the Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors targeting the civilian areas. In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads across the Line of Control. As per sources, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers have been killed while 7-8 others have been injured.

Overall, 4 Indian Army jawans and one BSF trooper were martyred while foiling Pakistan's aggression. The data shows that there were 4707 ceasefire violations by Pakistan from August 2019 to July 2020 in which 24 civilians and 19 security personnel lost their lives. In the same period, 97 civilians and 117 security personnel were injured as well.

Earlier, in an official statement, Indian Army said, "Pakistan initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri & Naugam. Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas." It added, “Own troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged."

