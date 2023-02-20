BSF & Punjab Police Recover 'Made In China' Quadcopter Drone From Farming Field In Fazilka

Troops of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier and Punjab Police on Monday, 20 February recovered a Quadcopter (DJI Matrice) 300 RTK (Made in China) drone from the farming field during the search operation near Village - New Hasta Kalan in Fazilka district. The recovery was made around 9:30 am.

The searches in the Fazilka district of Punjab were conducted on specific information by a joint team of BSF and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Fazilka. Notably, the BSF in coordination with Punjab Police once again was able to capture a rogue drone.

Troops of BSF Punjab Frontier and Punjab Police recovered a Quadcopter (DJI Matrice) from the farming field during the search operation near Village - New Hasta Kalan in Fazilka district. Further search of the area is under progress: BSF pic.twitter.com/Tq6FMYhhqP — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

BSF recovers drone with contraband items in Gurdaspur

Earlier on Sunday, February 19, a drone containing suspected contraband items was recovered by Border Security Force (BSF) during patrolling in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district bordering Pakistan. The Made In China drone, found in a farming field, was carrying four packets of narcotics in one big packet which was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape.

“On February 19 at about 9:30 am, alert troops of Border Security Force, while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of border fencing, observed some suspicious items lying in the farming field near Village – Ghaniake, District – Gurdaspur,” read the official release.

“Further, during a thorough search, BSF troops recovered 01 Quadcopter/drone – DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Made in China) having payload carrying capacity of appx – 9 kg, having a payload release mechanism, a reflector and 01 Big packet containing 4 packets of narcotics suspected to be Heroin in one big packet (Gross wt – appx 2.730 kg) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape,” the BSF added.