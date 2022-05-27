BSF Apprehends Three Pakistani Fishermen, Seizes Nine Fishing Boats From Gujarat's Bhuj

The Border Security Force (BSF) in the span of two days has apprehended three Pakistani fishermen and seized nine boats from Gujarat's Bhuj. However, nothing suspicious has been found from them, claimed BSF.

Notably, the operation which has been on since May 26 continued on May 27 and on Friday, BSF apprehended one more Pakistani fisherman and five other Pakistani fishing boats near-horizontal channel of Harami Nala in Gujarat's Bhuj, the force said.

On May 26, three Pakistani fishermen were arrested and four Pakistani boats were captured.

During the intensive search operation launched yesterday & continued the entire night, today morning, the Patrol of BSF Bhuj apprehended one more Pakistani fisherman & seized five more Pakistani fishing boats from the horizontal channel of Harami Nala. pic.twitter.com/fMKOAWyI8C — BSF GUJARAT (@BSF_Gujarat) May 27, 2022

BSF's two-day operation in Bhuj

"During the intensive search operation launched on May 26 and continued entire night, today morning, Patrol of BSF Bhuj apprehended one more Pakistani fisherman and seized five more Pakistani fishing boats from the horizontal channel of Harami Nala," informed the Public Relations Officer (PRO).

According to the statement issued by the BSF Gujarat Frontier, three rounds were fired by the BSF personnel to trap the Pakistani fishermen. "Nothing suspicious recovered from the boats except for fish, fishing nets, and fishing equipment. An intensive search of the area is going on," the BSF further said.

DRI seizes Cocaine worth Rs 500 crores from Mundra port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on May 26 seized Cocaine worth Rs 500 crore from the Mundra port on the basis of intelligence inputs. The DRI officials searched a container from Dubai lying at the container freight station. Upon careful scrutiny and scanning of the container, they found a consignment of 56 kg of Cocaine hidden inside the imported items.

Last Month, DRI in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had recovered a massive Rs 1,300 crore worth of heroin at the Kandla port in the Kutch district.

Subsequently, DRI recovered Rs 450 crore of Heroin from a shipping container that had arrived from Iran at the Pipavav terminal in the Saurashtra district.

India's biggest heroin haul

In September 2021, in the biggest heroin haul in the country, DRI captured 3000 kg of contraband, worth Rs 21000 crore in the international markets from the Mundra port. It was believed to have originated from Afghanistan. The NIA has arrested many Afghan citizens in relation to the case.

IMAGE: @BSF_Gujarat - TWITTER