BSF Apprehends Two Pakistani Nationals In Punjab's Tarn Taran; Hands Them Back To Rangers

The Border Security Force on Tuesday handed over the two Pakistani nationals who were apprehended along the International Border in Tarn Taran Sector in Punjab on Monday. On June 5th, 2023, a forward-deployed Kissan Guard party of the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully apprehended two Pakistani nationals who had crossed the International Boundary and entered Indian territory. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Naushera Dhalla village, located in the Tarn Taran district.

The two individuals were identified as Sabib Khan, 25 years old, from Panchak in Toba Take Singh district, and Mohd Chand, 21 years old, from Shadara Pind in Pakistan's Lahore.

Earlier, the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near the Wagah-Attari international border in Punjab's Amritsar. The BSF personnel detected the drone around 9.45 pm on Sunday near Rattankhurd village in Amritsar. "As per the laid down drill, the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone and successfully downed the Pak drone with the contraband," said the BSF in a statement.

The reason behind crossing the international border?

During the questioning session, it was revealed that both the Pakistanis, who were nabbed by the BSF, crossed over international borders to enter Indian territory inadvertently. At the time of search operations, nothing threatening was recovered from both of them except personal belongings and Pak Currency amounting to Rs 1000 (PKR).

The Indian security force protested the matter and approached the Pakistan Rangers to conclude the matter. Thereafter, both the apprehended Pakistan nationals were handed over to Rangers on June 6 at around 1 am by the BSF officials on humanitarian grounds. In the past, BSF has always been seen taking a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers.

In a similar instance, the BSF officials in August 2022, repatriated two Pakistani nationals who crossed borders to enter the Gurdaspur sector in India inadvertently. Identified as Rabeez Masih and Kishan Masih, were handed over to Pakistan Rangers when BSF found them innocent and inadvertent border crossers. Both residents of Narowal district in Pakistan were spotted inside 30 feet of the Indian territory.