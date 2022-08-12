BSF Arrests 2 Smugglers From International Border; Seizes Medicines Of Over Rs 2 Lakh

In a major crackdown on smuggling, the BSF troops under South Bengal Frontier arrested one Bangladeshi and an Indian smuggler in two separate cases.

On August 11, at 5 am in the morning, troops of Border Out Post Kalyani, 158 Battalion arrested a Bangladeshi smuggler on the Border with 760 Phensedyl bottles which he was carrying from India to Bangladesh for the purpose of smuggling. The arrested smuggler was identified as Sariful Islam from Bangladesh.

On the same day, another arrest was made by the BSF at 5 pm in the eveninf after troops of Border Out Post Hakimpur, 112 Battalion, arrested an Indian smuggler red handed with a large quantity of medicines and a motorcycle from the area of ​​their responsibility which, he was trying to smuggle from India to Bangladesh. The arrested smuggler was identified as Ripan Ghosh, from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The seized medicines and Phensedyl is worth Rs 2,56,690. The seized goods have been handed over to Police Station Petrapole and Custom Office Tentulia respectively for further legal action.

It is important to note that Phensedyl is a codeine-based cough syrup, which falls under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and continues to be a challenge for the border forces along the India-Bangladesh border.

The South Bengal Frontier spokesperson, in his statement, stated that this has been possible only because of the alertness displayed by his jawans on duty. The officer added that nothing can hide from the eyes of his troops. He also stated that he has an excellent team to give accurate information related to smuggling.

Smugglers Of Phensedyl Syrup Open Fire In Nadia

This comes three days after , a BSF jawan, identified as Satish Kumar, suffered a bullet injury in the firing by transborder smugglers in West Bengal, on Monday, August 8. A group of BSF jawans were fired at by smugglers of Phensedyl at around 4.30 p.m. in village Sikra Colony under Police Station, Chapra District Nadia when they went to conduct searches at a house and recovered a large number of Phensedyl bottles in gunny bags and cartons. The smugglers escaped with a large quantity of seized Phensedyl.