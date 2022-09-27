BSF Arrests Pak Intruder Affiliated To Tehreek-e-Labbaik From Border Along Rajasthan

In the latest development, Border Security Forces (BSF) on Monday apprehended a Tehreek-e-Labbaik intruder in suspicious circumstances from the Indo-Pak border in the Sri Ganganagar sector of Rajasthan. The 20-year-old Pakistani intruder was identified as Mohammad Waqas.

According to news agency ANI, during the initial questioning, the intruder revealed that he is a follower of "Tehreek-e-Labbaik" and entered India to propagate its ideology . The intruder is a resident of Bahawalnagar in Pakistan.

Following his arrest, intelligence agencies are questioning him to check the actual motive of his intrusion. He was further handed over to the concerned police station in the Sri Ganganagar district.

Notably, Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP), a hardline Islamist party was founded in 2015 by Khadim Hussain Rizvi. The party rose to prominence in Pakistan during the 2018 elections by campaigning solely on the issue of protecting the country's blasphemy legislation, which punishes people who insult Islam with death. The party also organised violent demonstrations to force the government to fulfill its demands.

Intruder in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer nabbed

Earlier in August, the BSF arrested a 50-year-old Pakistani national near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The Pakistani national identified as Aslam Khan was detained while he was trying to cross the Sadhewala border. He was later handed over to the Ramgarh police for questioning.

BSF foils Pakistan's twin drone intrusion

Meanwhile, BSF on Sunday foiled twin attempts of drone intrusion by Pakistan along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab. A drone from Pakistan was spotted near the Border Security Force (BSF) Chakri post in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector. The drone made several attempts to enter the Indian side and flew back towards Pakistan when BSF troops fired several rounds at it.

Notably, on the same day, a Pakistani drone entered the Indian territory in Amritsar also during the night. After receiving information, BSF officials fired around 40 rounds at the drone following which it flew back towards Pakistan.