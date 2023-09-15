BSF, Border Guard Bangladesh Coordination Conference Concludes, Bilateral Ties Discussed

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) coordination meeting, which focused on matters of mutual concern, came to an end on Thursday, September 14. Discussions during the conference paved the way for improved communication and stronger cooperation between the two forces.



According to a statement from the Border Security Force's Frontier Headquarters in Salbagan, Tripura, several bilateral interest issues that would improve understanding and foster greater cooperation between the two Borderguarding forces were extensively discussed during the conference.

About the Indo-Bangladesh coordination conference

According to a release, the conference took place from September 11–September 23. The Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) paper was signed in Chattogram, Bangladesh, to bring the meeting to a close. The seminar was attended by a six-person Indian delegation led by Shri Pradip Kumar, IPS, IG, from BSF Frontier Meghalaya. MD Shazedur Rahman, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South East Region BGB, Chattogram, served as the delegation's leader.



During the conference, special emphasis was given to insurgent activities, and various transborder crimes including smuggling of contraband items like drugs/ Narcotic substances, border violations, pending infrastructural/ developmental works and a Coordinated Border Management Plan. The statement further stated that topics about fostering local community trust as well as improved communication and collaboration between the members of both border guarding teams were also discussed.



Both delegations made sure to foster a peaceful environment and deepen their friendship's link of trust and cooperation. Meanwhile the head of BSF Delegation Pradip Kumar, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Meghalaya Frontier expressed gratitude to the BD Delegation for organizing the conference and making deliberations result-oriented, which successfully concluded agreements on issues of mutual interests.



Moreover, according to the statement, Shazedur Rahman highlighted the sincere commitment of the Border Guards Bangladesh to maintaining peace and harmony along with the International Boundary and strengthening the existing robust cordial relations between the two elite border guarding forces. Notably, the Border Guarding forces of both countries have reached new heights in their growing friendly relationship by participating in various coordination meetings at different levels.



The statement went on to say that over the past few years, BSF and BGB had not only solidified their friendship but also reached new heights in their mutual trust and collaboration to resolve bilateral border disputes through fruitful discussions at various command levels.