BSF Busts Narco Terror Smuggling Bid In Tarn Taran; Seizes Five Narcotics Bottles, Heroin

The Border Security Force (BSF) on the intervening night of January 9 and 10 busted a narco terror attempt from across the border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran and seized bottles possibly filled with heroin and also a 500-grams heroin packet.

BSF personnel while patrolling the area sensed some movement on the border that something was lobbed over from the other side towards the Indian side near Wan Village of Tarn Taran district.

On intervening foggy night of 9/10 Jan' 2023, alert #BSF troops @BSF_Punjab Frontier heard dropping sound and movement near border fencing near Village- Wan, Distt - Tarn Taran. Sensing smuggling attempt, #BSF troops fired upon the miscreants. pic.twitter.com/MZPxPRhXsG — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) January 10, 2023

Narcotics recovered

The troops also sensed the presence of smugglers near the border fence and fired towards them, but taking advantage of the dense fog, they managed to flee from the area. Further, during the initial search of the area, BSF officials recovered 5 bottles (wrapped in socks) filled with narcotics suspected to be Heroin (gross weight of 2.5 kg).

BSF in a relentless campaign against the narco terror network from Pakistan has busted several attempts to intrude contrabands into India:

November 29

Six packets of heroin, weighing 6.68 kg, were recovered from a hexacopter drone in the jurisdiction of Border Outpost (BOP) Harbhajan in Khemkaran, Tarn Taran.

November 30

A broken quadcopter drone was recovered from the area of village Van Tara Singh in Khalra, Tarn Taran.

December 2

Five packets of heroin, weighing 5.60 kg, were recovered from a hexacopter drone from the Khemkaran area in Tarn Taran.

December 4

A quadcopter drone loaded with three packets of heroin, weighing 3.06 kg, was recovered from the area of BOP Kalia in Tarn Taran.

December 25

A DJI series USA-made Hi-tech drone, worth Rs 20 lakh, was recovered along with 10 kg heroin by the Amritsar Rural Police.