BSF Counters Allegation Made By TMC, Avers Every Complaint Dealt With Seriously

The Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Wednesday addressed a press conference clearing the allegations passed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Udayan Guha. Without taking names of political leaders or any party, BSF Additional Director General Y B Khurania said that the force takes every allegation and complaint very seriously and there are SOPs formed to deal with them. TMC leader Udayan Guha on Tuesday accused army officers of inappropriately touching women trespassing the border areas in the name of security checks.

The BSF official also said that people who indulged in immoral activities like transborder crimes pass allegations against the BSF.

"Actions have been taken as per the powers given to us so when we talk of allegations, as I said earlier, we take every allegation very seriously. There is a laid out SOP on how various allegations, complaints will be dealt with and that process is followed. Let me make it very clear also that there are vested interests who lie for the various immoral activities that they indulge in like transborder crimes to make allegations against the security force and we do receive such allegations and complaints but as I said earlier, each and every complaint that we receive is inquired and actions are taken depending upon the outcome of the investigation," added Y B Khurania.

BSF on Centre's decision to extend jurisdiction:

Responding to a question, the BSF official said that the Centre's decision to extend jurisdiction at the international border has no impact on manpower as the forces have an 'adequate' presence. He also clarified that BSF shares a 'comfortable' relationship with every other law and order agency in India. However, when asked on the allegation passed by the opposition that Central Government is using the forces, Khurania responded, 'question beyond my domain'.

BJP Vs TMC on BSF

BJP leader Saumitra Khan challenged TMC to ‘come to the borders’. Khan also wrote to the Prime Minister demanding the arrest of the TMC leader Udayan Guha for making serious allegations against the security forces. Speaking to Republic, MP Saumitra Khan said, 'He has insulted our BSF Jawans. He should be sent to jail'.