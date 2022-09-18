BSF, CPRF Launch Mega Search Operation After Pakistani Drone Spotted Near Border In J&K

In a fresh development, a Pakistani drone was spotted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district along the International Border on Saturday night.

According to sources, Border Security Force (BSF) officials spotted a suspicious drone activity in Sarthi Kalan Village at Regal Border Out Post near the International Border in the Samba district.

According to reports, a mega search operation has been initiated by the Border Security Force (BSF) officials and CRPF jawans in the area. Reportedly, the people of Sarthi Kalan village confirmed that the drone went back to Pakistani territory.

Speaking to the media, Deputy SP of Border Security Force GR Bhardwaj said, “We were informed about the incident yesterday night. A drone was spotted near the Regal Border Out Post at the International Border in the Samba district. Soon after getting the information, a joint search operation of BSF and CRPF was launched in the area.”

While an investigation is presently underway in the matter to confirm any droppings by the drone, further details are still awaited.

Notably, this comes at a time when incidents of Pakistani drones are reported from multiple places near the International Borders. Recently, a Pakistani drone was spotted in the Sultanpur area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of August 17 and 18. The drone which was reported flying near the International Border of Kathua was earlier spotted by the locals who later informed the police.