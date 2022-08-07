BSF Cripples Cattle Smuggling Attempt On India-Bangladesh Border; Seizes 85 Cattle

On August 7, the Border Security Force (BSF) in a crackdown on cross-border smuggling, has seized 85 cattle, in the last 24-hours, from the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.

According to the BSF, the cattle intended for smuggling to Bangladesh were discovered in the bordering districts of East Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills in the state of Meghalaya.

In response to a tip-off, the BSF Mobile check post Sonapur in the East Janatia district, stopped a vehicle carrying 24 cattle near the Umkiang area, but the truck's driver and his accomplices were able to escape.

Interestingly, the BSF further reported that 61 cattle were discovered tethered in the forest region near the international border in the East Khasi Hills district waiting for a chance to be crossed over to Bangladesh.

Cattle smuggling cases on the rise

In recent times, there has been a surge in cattle smuggling cases, mainly through the India-Bangladesh border, in the northeast of India. Many cases of cattle smugglers being arrested and even being killed in ambush with the BSF have been reported from the international borders in the state of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and more.

Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a notice on August 5 to Birbhum Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and a close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee Anubrata Mondal, in connection with the cattle smuggling case, sources said.

Notably, thousands of cattle were allegedly smuggled from West Bengal across the India-Bangladesh border, wherein politicians, BSF personnel, and customs officials allegedly colluded to perpetrate the crime.

The CBI on August 3 had recovered Rs 17 lakh in cash while conducting searches at 13 locations in Kolkata and Birbhum at the residences of two persons in an ongoing investigation of cattle smuggling cases.

Besides cash, 10 mobile phones and several incriminating documents were also recovered, said CBI Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Anubrata Mondal’s name emerged in the cattle smuggling case after a Border Security Force (BSF) commandant was arrested in the case, revealed sources. The CBI on September 21, 2020, arrested a BSF commandant during the investigation of the case wherein, the collusion of BSF officials, politicians, excise personnel and racketeers tried to smuggle thousands of cattle from Bangladesh across the 2,216 km India-Bangladesh border.

(With inputs from ANI)

