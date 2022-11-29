Last Updated:

After Aaftab's Police Van Attacked, BSF Stationed Outside Polygraph Test Forensic Lab

BSF security deployed outside the Forensic Science Laboratory after yesterday's attack on a police van carrying accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla.

The Border Security Force (BSF) officials have been deployed outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini in New Delhi after the police van carrying Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused in Shraddha Walkar's murder, was attacked by some men carrying swords.

The accused who attacked the police van were produced in a court and have been sent to judicial custody, said the Delhi Police,  adding that the remaining accused will be identified and arrested. 

In the latest update, Poonawalla has been brought to the FSL office amid tight security. Notably, this is reportedly day 5 of Aaftab's polygraph test.

On Monday, November 28, fringe groups of people carrying swords attacked the police van carrying Aaftab when he was being taken to Tihar Jail from FSL after his polygraph test. The group of people also pelted stones at the police van. Two persons claimed to be from an outfit called Hindu Sena were detained for attacking the vehicle.

"Shraddha was like our sister. How can Aaftab commit such a heinous crime?" one person said while attacking the police vehicle. 

Notably, the entire Rohini area has been enveloped in barricades and armed forces have been deployed to avoid any discrepancies in the polygraph test. Notably, the narco analysis will be conducted on December 5. 

