BSF Detains 1 Pakistan Fisherman, Seizes 3 Fishing Boats From Gujarat's Sir Creek Area

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday apprehended one Pakistan fisherman and seized three Pakistani fishing boats in the general area of Lakhpatwari Creek near Sir Creek area in Gujarat. According to BSF Gujarat Frontier PRO, the Pakistani fishermen of the other boats managed to escape into Pakistan territory by taking advantage of the slushy and marshy terrain in the Sir Creek area. A search operation has been launched. So far, nothing suspicious has been recovered.

Taking to Twitter, BSF said, "Bordermen of BSF Gujarat apprehended 01 Pakistani Fisherman & seized 03 Pakistani Fishing boats in general area Lakhpatwari Creek near Sir Creek. Thorough search operation of d area & seized boats is done, nothing suspicious has been recovered."

Last month, the India Coast Guard in a joint operation with Gujarat ATS had apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat carrying 77kgs of heroin. The Pakistani boat 'Al Huseini' with six crew members were caught entering Indian waters with a narcotics cache worth around Rs 400 crores.

20 Indian fishermen released from Pak jail after 4 years, repatriated via Wagah Border

Earlier this week, Pakistan repatriated 20 Indian fishermen, who had mistakenly strayed into the Pakistan waters in 2017, via the Attari-agh border near Amritsar. The fishermen were kept in Karachi's Landhi jail for four years, Protocol officer Arunpal Singh had informed.

Singh said that all the repatriated fishermen belong to Gujarat. Singh told ANI that "20 Indian fishermen repatriated by Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. They mistakenly entered the Pakistan territory in 2017, due to the lack of navigation, and were held captive in Karachi's Landhi jail for 4 years."

Bhavesh, one of the fishermen to have come back to India, urged the Indian government to bring more such prisoners stuck in Pakistan. He said that he was kept in Kandhi jail and was released after four years.

Meanwhile, according to the Dawn newspaper, 568 Indian fishermen are still in Pakistani jails. The Indian government had also shared a list of 344 Pakistan prisoners in India, including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen. According to the report, fishermen from the two countries usually end up in prison after being caught for fishing illegally in each other's territorial waters.