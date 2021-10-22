BSF DG On A 3-day Visit To Jammu & Kashmir; Reviews Preparedness Along LoC

Amid a rise in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh is on his three-day visit to the Union Territory to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC). On October 19, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane reviewed the situation in J&K on his two-day visit to the Union Territory.

BSF chief Pankaj Kumar Singh arrived at BSF headquarters of Kashmir on Thursday and visited sensitive areas of Tangdhar, Kupwara and Bandipora on Friday. He was briefed by the local BSF Commanders about the security situation and operational preparedness along the LoC, the BSF informed. He also held discussions with field commanders and reviewed the overall deployment and domination plan of BSF during his visit.

Nine Indian Army soldiers martyred in J&K

A total of nine Indian Army bravehearts were martyred during the anti-terror operations in Poonch district in the last few days. In the last two days, bodies of Army personnel named Riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh, Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Sing were recovered from a forest in Poonch. The four officers were missing since a fierce encounter with terrorists on Thursday.

In the gun battle that ensued, a JCO and four jawans were martyred. In addition, targeted killings of civilians by terrorists have increased as well. The incidents have taken place in broad daylight. Moreover, on October 9, two on-duty Jammu & Kashmir police officials sustained injuries amid rounds of firing and attacks by terrorists.

Targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir

A total of eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations over several weeks. Recently, two labourers from Bihar named Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev were shot dead in Kulgam on Saturday. Earlier, a hawker from Bihar named Arbind Kumar Sah and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh named Sagir Ahmad were also killed.

Of the 11 people killed, five were non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents. The targeted killings started with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar. Later, two teachers -- Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur -- and a street food vendor Virender Paswan were killed by terrorists. In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley and other major cities against terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen. the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe into four cases, including the killing of ML Bindroo.

(With ANI Inputs)