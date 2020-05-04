BSF Driver Escorting Central Team In Kolkata Tests COVID Positive; 50 Jawans Quarantined

As the inter-ministerial central team completes its evaluation in Kolkata, sources at the Border Security forces (BSF), on Monday, reported that BSF driver who drove escort car for IMCT convoy in Kolkata has tested COVID19 positive. Sources add that the driver was immediately quarantined on 30 April. 50 jawans who came in contact with him too have been quarantined.

Mamata Banerjee says 'COVID +ve cases may be home-quarantined' as 'govt has its limits'

ICMT: Bengal needs to be transparent

Sources add that as the BSF driver was in an escort vehicle, hence his chances of coming into contact with IMCT team are nil. The IMCT - earlier in the day, submitted a report to the Bengal chief secretary that the state needs to be transparent and not downplay the virus. The IMCT have complained that the state authorities were not aiding them in their visit across the state, while TMC has termed IMCT - 'India's most callous team'

BJP slams lockdown violation at 'peace rally' in Howrah's Tikiapara, days after violence

Bengal and Centre's tussle

Currently, Bengal has been embroiled in a tussle with the Centre over the inter-ministerial central teams' visit, testing kits, PPEs and number of COVID deaths. The two Central teams which visited Bengal have reported several social distancing violations and non-cooperation from the state's side. Moreover, Bengal has accused Centre of not sending adequate PPEs and ICMR of sending faulty test kits - both claims have been refuted by Centre.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 3.0 begins with tally at 42533; recovery rate at 27.52%

Bengal government which has COVID-19 death audit panel has stated that while the audit committee had examined 57 deaths - only 18 are directly related to COVID-19, attributing remaining 39 deaths to severe co-morbid conditions. This audit committee was finally stopped auditing deaths among patients testing positive for Coronavirus, after ICMR's intervention. Currently, Bengal has 963 cases with 35 deaths but tests the lowest in the nation testing 135 people per million.

Supreme Court reserves order on high-speed internet ban in J&K; will consider all issues