Former BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh Appointed Deputy National Security Adviser

Retired director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh has been appointed deputy national security adviser (NSA), according to an official statement.

A 1988-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Singh has been appointed on a re-employment contract for a period of two years.

"In pursuance of approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet as conveyed vide DoP&T communication no. 15/01/2021-EO(SM-II) dated 14.01.2023, Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS (Retd) (RJ:1988) is appointed in National Security Council Secretariat as Deputy National Security Adviser (DNSA), on re-employment on a contract basis, for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the statement said.

Singh retired as DG of BSF, India's border guarding organisation, on December 31, 2022. His appointment as Director General of BSF on August 31, 2021 was historic because his father, Prakash Singh, had also headed the paramilitary force from June 1993 to January 1994.

The other deputy NSAs are Rajinder Khanna, Dattatray Padsalgikar and Vikram Misri. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Maharashtra DGP Datta Padsalgikar was appointed as DNSA in October 2019.

Rajinder Khan, a former head of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), was appointed as Deputy NSA in January 2018. Whereas the former Indian envoy to China took over as DNSA in January 2022.

Ajit Doval is India's National Security Adviser since May 30, 2014. He previously served as Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).