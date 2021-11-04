BSF Exchanges Sweets, Greetings With Border Guard Bangladesh On Occasion Of Diwali

On the festival of Diwali, Border Security Force (BSF) troops exchanged sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops along the India-Bangladesh International Border on Thursday.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the border guards of @BSF_Guwahati Ftr exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border," tweeted the official handle of Guwahati Frontier (BSF) in Hindi.

Such ceremonies highlight and deepen the existing bonds between the two countries and their border security personnel. The BSF also wished all civilians a happy Diwali and continues to protect the borders by maintaining a high level of vigilance.

BSF officers celebrate Diwali with locals at the international border along J&K

On Tuesday, officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated the Diwali festival near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. BSF personnel are unable to return home due to their duty and dedication to protect the nation's border, stating that Constable Randeep Singh stated during an interview with ANI that they are enjoying Diwali around the border region because of the country's affection. He also wished for the country's positive environment to continue.

Locals were also in attendance at the celebrations. They even commended the BSF for always keeping the borders safe, no matter what time of year it was. One of the local villagers, Gurvind, said, "It felt really good celebrating our Diwali with BSF."

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Indian Army in Nowshera

On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Indian Army personnel in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, saying the country's soldiers are the 'Suraksha Kawachh' (protection shield) of 'Maa Bharti.' PM Modi expressed his gratitude for Army jawans' selflessness, saying that it is only because of them that "the people of the country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals."

PM Modi, while maintaining the Diwali tradition of visiting with the Indian military for the eighth year in a row, remarked, "I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I did not come to Nowshera alone, I have brought along with me the blessings of 130 crores Indians for our soldiers here. Blessings of 130 crore people are with forces."

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: @BSF_Guwahati/Twitter