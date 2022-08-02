Last Updated:

BSF Fires At Pakistani Drone Near Jammu Border; 8th Infiltration Attempt Foiled In 15 Days

Foiling another infiltration bid from Pakistan, the BSF on Monday pushed back another drone after several rounds of firing in the Kanachak sector of Jammu.

Foiling another infiltration bid from Pakistan, the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Monday pushed back another drone after several rounds of firing in the Kanachak sector of Jammu. The Pakistani drone was spotted at around 9.45 PM near the International Border, in the eighth such attempt in the last 15 days. The BSF has launched searches in the area for any drugs or weapons dropped by the drone. 

"Yesterday night on August 1, alert BSF troops fired on unidentified flying object with blinking light at 2135 hours in Kanachak area as it tried to cross International Border. Blinking light was not observed by troops thereafter.  Hectic Search of area is in progress along with Police and other agencies.  Nothing recovered so far," PRO BSF Jammu said in a statement. 

It was only last week, that the Jammu police foiled a major narcotic smuggling bid by recovering 12 kilograms of heroin along with over Rs 11 lakh cash. Three Punjab-based smugglers who were involved in the smuggling of this consignment were arrested by the police on July 26.

Drone drops 12 Kg heroin in Jammu; 3 arrested

The consignment was dropped via drone in Punjab and was being smuggled to Jammu and Kashmir via land route. According to the preliminary information, the money that was to be minted from the sale of the 12-Kg heroin was to be used for terror financing in J&K.

Speaking about the drug bust, ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh said, "Three suspects travelling in the Verna car bearing number PB02 CQ 7749 were rounded up and during their search 12 Kg of heroin and cash Rs 11,00,000/- has been recovered from them. In this regard, a case FIR no. 197/2022 U/S 8/21/22/27/29 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Bahu Fort, and 3 accused were arrested." They have been identified as Sarvwan Singh, Malkeet Singh, and Balbir Singh, all hailing from Punjab's Amritsar.

Here are six other incidents in the last 15 days where drones were spotted at the international border with Pakistan

  • July 23 - Drone pushed back by BSF after firing 11 rounds in Kanachak
  • July 17 - Drone spotted at Regal, Samba International Border
  • July 17 - Drone spotted at Chichwal, Samba International Border
  • July 16-17 - Drone spotted, pushed back at Narot Jaimal, Pathankot, Punjab  International Border
  • July 16 - Drone spotted at Manguchal, Samba International Border 
  • July 16 - Drone spotted at Mendhar, Poonch Line of Control
